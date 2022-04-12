An Idaho County man in his 60s has died of COVID-19, according to numbers posted Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The death was the 52nd in Idaho County throughout the pandemic, and brings the north central Idaho total to 308. Combined with southeastern Washington, the region has seen a total of 470 deaths from COVID-19.
New case numbers in the region remain low. Seven cases have been reported in the five counties of north central Idaho since Friday, while southeastern Washington didn’t add any cases over that time — although Whitman County hasn’t updates its numbers since Feb. 28.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is treating one patient for COVID-19, the Lewiston hospital reported Monday.
Asotin County Public Health, which hasn’t reported a new virus case since April 4, does have one resident who is hospitalized for the illness, it reported Monday.