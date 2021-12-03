Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported a total of 56 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Thursday.
Following a late summer/early fall surge in cases and deaths, the region’s numbers have been trending downward in recent weeks. It’s been more than a week since a virus death has been reported.
The new cases announced Thursday included 15 apiece in Nez Perce and Latah counties, along with nine in Asotin County and eight in Whitman County.
Gritman Medical Center admitted four people infected with COVID-19 for inpatient care since Thanksgiving Day, the Moscow hospital reported Thursday.
Gritman has admitted a total of 162 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. Since June 1, there have been 83 unvaccinated patients, 20 vaccinated patients and two whose status was undetermined.