Health official reports ‘breakthrough’ cases

At least four residents of Asotin County caught the COVID-19 virus this month despite being fully vaccinated, the administrator of Asotin County Public Health said Wednesday.
Such “breakthrough cases” of the virus remain a small portion of overall cases. According to data from the Washington Department of Health, 97.4 percent of all cases in the state between February and June were among people who weren’t fully vaccinated.
Brady Woodbury with Asotin County Public Health provided the Tribune with the figures of four breakthrough cases in July, along with one unconfirmed breakthrough case. Other health departments in the area didn’t immediately respond when asked about breakthrough cases.
Woodbury also said it’s “very likely” the delta variant of the virus has reached Asotin County, “because it is so prevalent in (Washington) and neighboring states.” But positive COVID-19 test results in Asotin County aren’t usually checked for being the delta variant, so there are no confirmed cases of the variant in the county, he said.
COVID-19 numbers continue to be on the rise in the area, with 40 cases reported Wednesday. That included 12 in Asotin County, along with five hospitalizations; four in Whitman County; 12 in Nez Perce County; five in Latah County; three apiece in Clearwater and Lewis counties; and one in Idaho County.
Since Saturday, the area has seen a total of 103 new cases.