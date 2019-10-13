Washington health insurance advisers will visit libraries throughout Whitman County this month to help residents with their health insurance and Medicare issues.
Daniel and Joyce Leonard, who are Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisers volunteers, will make the rounds in Whitman County to help current and future Medicare recipients. Those seeking help should bring a list of their current medications, according to a news release.
Programs are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Rosalia Library; 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Tekoa Library; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Endicott Library; 2-5 p.m. Friday at the Malden Library; 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Oakesdale Library; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at the St. John Library; and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the LaCrosse Library.
The open enrollment period for health insurance and Medicare supplement starts Wednesday and runs through Dec. 7.
For more details, including additional dates in November, contact the Colfax Library at (877) 733-3375; or visit the library’s events calendar at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.