Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
POMEROY — The Garfield County Health District board announced the success of an apple taste test for grade school children set up by coordinator Jessica Nelson at the Pomeroy High School cafeteria at their meeting on Oct. 25.
Students entering the cafeteria for lunch were given slices of different apples to taste. The apples were all Washington grown, and effort was made to get locally sourced apples. The children enjoyed the test and consumed all of the apples, and the event was funded through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP-ED).
The health board also reviewed a draft of its credit card policy. While there are some changes that still need to be made before they adopt it, the board is hopeful that it will provide an increase in efficiency and productivity.
— Naomi Scoggin, East Washingtonian (Pomeroy), Thursday
Reidlen resigns as MVSD trustee; Smith seeks treasurer reports
GRANGEVILLE — Citing stress and health management, Mountain View School District 244’s Zone 4 trustee, Pam Reidlen, of Kooskia, submitted her resignation at the Oct. 18 school board meeting. Reidlen was not in attendance.
“I need to concentrate on my health now and reduce stress where I can,” Chairwoman Rebecca Warden read from Reidlen’s letter. “The greatest source of my ongoing stress has been as trustee.”
Reidlen was elected in November 2019 when she was successful in her bid against incumbent Mike Dominguez in a 15-point victory, 296 to 281. She took office in January 2020.
Reidlen’s letter also praised the dedication of superintendent Todd Fiske and Warden.
The board voted unanimously to accept her resignation.
Warden explained a trustee will now be appointed to fulfill the remainder of Reidlen’s term, which expires in two years.
“We have 90 days from tonight in which to appoint a trustee from Zone 4,” she explained. “That’s Jan. 18. If we cannot find a replacement within Zone 4, we have 30 days to appoint a trustee within the district as a whole. If we cannot find someone within that time frame, the appointment would then be made by the Idaho County commissioners.”
Anyone from Zone 4 who is interested in the trustee position should contact superintendent Fiske for details on how to proceed: fisket@sd244.org.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday