The Lewis-Clark Healthcare Foundation is taking applications for its grant program, which is intended for nonprofit organizations in a nine-county area.
Grants are intended to promote the health, wellness or disease prevention of residents in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon, according to a news release from the foundation.
The Fast-Track Small Grant is a quick turnaround grant of as much as $5,000. This grant is intended for small nonprofits that have an annual operating budget of less than $250,000, and have an emphasis on serving rural communities, according to the news release.
Applications for that grant can be submitted throughout the year, beginning May 1. Grant applications are reviewed and awarded monthly until funds are expended. Applications will be available on the foundation’s website at lewisclarkhealth.org.
The foundation’s larger Impact Grants are intended for requests as much as $75,000, but the foundation will consider requests in any amount. Priority is given to applications that demonstrate a commitment to long-term vision, building partnerships, and projects that address the root causes that affect health, improve wellness and help prevent disease, according to the news release.
A letter of inquiry form for the grant will be available on the foundation’s website at lewisclarkhealth.org, beginning Monday. Final grants will be awarded by the foundation to the most promising or needed programs.
Those eligible to apply for grants are nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations and governmental entities, if used exclusively for charitable purposes of the trust.