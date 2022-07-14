The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announced Wednesday its final round of Fast Track Grants, which awarded $40,000 to five organizations in the region.
Below are the grants that were awarded. The organization, amount and purpose of the grant are listed.
Alzheimer’s Association, Lynnwood, $8,000, care consultation, support groups, Alzheimer’s education, early stage memory loss programs and 24/7 helpline.
Pomeroy School District, $10,000, Pomeroy weight room and gym project.
Willow Center Inc., Lewiston, $10,000, peer support group and grief resources to children/teens and adult caregivers.
Building Healthy Families, Enterprise, Ore., $10,000, Wallowa Bicycle Playground Park.
Clearwater Valley High School, Kooskia, $2,792.70, physical education equipment.
All told, the foundation awarded $455,000 in Fast Track Grants to 60 organizations, according to a news release.
The foundation’s larger Impact Grant season is open until July 31. Organizations can apply for those grants, which award between $25,000 to $100,000 apiece, at the foundation’s website, lewisclarkhealth.org.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was created in 2017 as part of an agreement struck when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center went from being a not-for-profit institution to a for-profit business. The foundation benefits nonprofit organizations in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.