Nonprofit organizations from Lewiston, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Grangeville, Moscow and Enterprise, Ore., will share in $146,000 in grants awarded by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
The Fast-Track grants are meant to address hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including food preparation and delivery for senior citizens, providing food and shelter for the homeless and addressing revenue loss for organizations unable to hold fundraisers.
The quick-turnaround grants are intended for small nonprofit groups that focus on health, wellness or disease prevention. This year, because of the pandemic, the maximum grant request was increased to $10,000, with a total of $360,000 available. The grant applications are awarded monthly until funds are expended.
John Rusche, who was reelected president of the board of community advisers for the foundation earlier this month, said the public is encouraged to donate to local efforts to address the COVID-19 emergency, either directly to the nonprofit organization or through the Idaho Gives campaign at www.idahogives.org.
Other officers on the board include Vice Chairwoman Nancy Chaney, co-owner of Veterinary Ophthalmic Specialties in Moscow and former mayor of Moscow, and Secretary Darby Zick, coordinator of Clearwater Emergency Services in Orofino.
Organizations that received the grants, the amount awarded and what it will be used for are:
- Habitat for Humanity/Lewiston-Clarkston, $9,978, to assist with costs related to store closure and communication software needs.
- First Step 4 Life Recovery, Lewiston, $10,000, to help with disease prevention while providing shelter in place to the homeless population.
- Garfield County Hospital District, Pomeroy, $10,000, to help with supplies and staffing for Garfield County Hospital for COVID-19 preparations.
- Community on Call, Clarkston, $6,000, for gift cards for essential items for families.
- Interlink Inc., Lewiston-Clarkston, $10,000, for a six-month program for making check-in calls to homebound elders in Nez Perce and Asotin counties.
- Valley Community Center, Clarkston, $6,000, to help with costs associated with providing three meals a week for home delivery through the Senior Meal Program.
- First Christian Church, Clarkston, $10,000, for the Red Door Kitchen Project, to help serve two meals a day, six days a week to the homeless population.
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, $10,000, for its Youth Development Program general operating fund to help offset loss of funding/fundraiser.
- Senior Citizens Dollar a Month Nutrition, Grangeville, $10,000, to provide home delivery for meals to senior citizens in the Grangeville area.
- Gina Quesenberry Foundation, Lewiston, $7,000, for travel assistance for families who must travel to receive breast cancer treatments.
- Opportunities Unlimited, Lewiston, $2,500 for technology upgrades so it can establish telehealth virtual groups with clients.
- Snake River Community Clinic, Lewiston, $10,000, for operating and medical expenses associated with the pandemic.
- Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens Inc., Moscow, $500, to help feed senior citizens with grab-and-go and home delivery.
- Clarkston Community Garden, Clarkston, $3,000, for operating funds with the shutdown’s effects on its plant sale/farmer’s market.
- Pomeroy Assist Garfield County Humanitarian Services, $10,000, Pomeroy, to help individuals struck hard by the pandemic by offering rent, utility, transportation and other cost relief.
- Salvation Army Lewiston Corps, Lewiston, $9,000, to help individuals, including the homeless, with lodging, food and hygiene needs.
- Life Choices Clinic, Lewiston, $10,000, for operational funds to continue to provide services.
- Sojourners’ Alliance, Moscow, $7,500, help with day-to-day expenses of operating its Transitional Housing program and to purchase sanitary items for homeless clients.
- Rotary Foundation of Wallowa County, Enterprise, Ore., $4,528 for its Project Heartbeat to purchase automated external defibrillators to place in key locations throughout Wallowa County.
Anyone wishing more information about the Fast-Track Grants may visit the foundation’s website at www.lewisclarkhealth.org.