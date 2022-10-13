Tacoma police investigate after man found with gunshot wounds in crashed vehicle
TACOMA — A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Tacoma after a 42-year-old man was shot and injured in a vehicle that wrecked in a residential yard.
The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Tacoma Police Department. No arrests have been reported.
Officers were called to the city’s South End at about 3:20 a.m in the area of Tacoma Avenue South and South 76th Street for reports of shots fired and a car crashed in a yard, according to a tweet from the department. There, police said they found the victim slumped over the wheel with gunshot wounds.
It’s unclear where the man was shot before his vehicle crashed. Police are continuing to investigate.
Oregon labor union gives additional $1M to Dem governor candidate
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s largest labor union is contributing an additional $1 million to Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek as the race appears to be one of the closest in years.
Felisa Hagins, political director for SEIU Local 49, told Oregon Public Broadcasting about the donation on Wednesday. The union had already given almost $700,000 to Kotek’s campaign via five separate political funds.
The total is by far the most that SEIU, which has over 55,000 members in Oregon, has spent on a candidate in the state. State campaign finance records show it contributed less than $1.2 million to Gov. Kate Brown’s re-election in 2018.
Hagins suggested the money was partly needed because 2022 is a massively expensive year. The three-way gubernatorial contest also includes nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan.
Together they’re set to shatter political spending records in Oregon. As of Wednesday, the campaigns had reported spending $42.77 million this election cycle. That’s more than the record nearly $40 million spent by Gov. Kate Brown and Republican Knute Buehler in the 2018 governor race.
Recent polling has shown Kotek and Drazan neck-and-neck. Johnson looks like a distant third, but it’s unknown whether the former conservative Democrat will siphon more votes from the Republican or Democratic nominee.
The union donation also comes less than a week after Nike co-founder Phil Knight threw support to Drazan with a $1 million donation. He had previously given $3.75 million to Johnson.
Officials: People going door to door looking for voter fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in at least four Oregon counties — Douglas, Klamath, Lane and Columbia — have complained to local election officials about people knocking on their doors, questioning residents and looking for evidence of 2020 voter fraud.
Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long issued a statement last month after residents called her office asking if the group was from the elections office, KGW reported.
“I wanted to make it clear they were not from our office,” Long said. “We don’t go door to door. We don’t ask you how you voted.”
Long warned that people may seem official and identify as from an integrity group. Long couldn’t point to any one person or group responsible for the effort.
Election officials across the country have received similar complaints about people going door to door hunting for proof the 2020 election was fraudulent. While former President Donald Trump continues to argue the election was stolen, a mountain of evidence shows otherwise.
Election officials across the country have received similar door-to-door complaints.
“What these folks are doing is simply out trying to gather data in an unofficial way and then unfortunately we’re seeing people misusing that data to try and spread the big lie,” Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said. “The election in 2020 was safe and secure in all 50 states.”
Oregon’s election officials have launched their own campaign ahead of the November election with public service announcements emphasizing that elections are secure.
