Heading up team of volunteers at Harris Field

Caelyn Orlandi is no stranger to Warrior athletics.
The former Lewis-Clark State point guard, now associate head coach of the women’s basketball team, has jumped into the role of volunteer coordinator for the school’s premier athletic event, the Avista NAIA World Series, which gets underway today. Not one to back away from a challenge, Orlandi, 26, agreed to help out on the heels of last year’s pandemic-canceled Series.
“Last year I was going to help, but obviously that got canceled so things changed a little bit there,” Orlandi said. “But yeah, this is my first year, and it’s going great.”
Craig Clohessy: As you mentioned, the pandemic led to the Series cancellation last year. Was it a challenge to get the core group of volunteers to come back, and did you have luck getting new volunteers this year?
Caelyn Orlandi: We weren’t allowed to do (certain) things based on COVID-19 regulations and NAIA recommendations in terms of how many people we can have in concessions and left-field concessions. So that was a little bit different, but we’ve had definitely some groups that volunteer every year that reached out again and wanted to do it again. But we’ve had a ton of individual volunteers reach out this year. I don’t have a ton to go off of, obviously, because this is my first year, but there’s been a lot of people in the valley volunteering.
CC: What’s been your biggest challenge?
CO: I think L-C does a good job of promoting it (the Series and the need for volunteers). I know you guys have promoted it too a couple of times in the newspaper so that has helped out a ton. But it’s just kind of a time thing — reaching out and trying to find people. Those groups usually fill spots so when you don’t have as many groups, like I said earlier the individuals you have to find, but those have come through this year. The individual people really have helped out a ton. With it during the workday, I think that’s sometimes hard to fill in the morning spot. But we have people that take off every year to come work the World Series. They use their vacation hours to come work the Series, so we have some die-hard volunteers and that’s what makes everything go. And I mean really the volunteers are what makes the Series run. We couldn’t be more appreciative to them.
CC: Are you still in need of volunteers?
CO: We need a few more. It seems to be the concession stands, so if anybody wants to volunteer in the concession stand that’s what we need help with.
CC: How do they volunteer?
CO: There is an online form you can find on our website but also through the NAIA. They just fill out what they’re looking to help with, what days, what times and that comes straight to me.
CC: What all do volunteers do?
CO: There’s different spots everywhere. There’s the main concession stand and left-field concession stand. We have a hospitality room, we have ushers, we have ticket takers, we have program sellers. I mean, there’s a job for everyone I like to think.
CC: You are coming up on your fifth season as associate head coach for women’s basketball at LC. What do you enjoy most about that role?
CO: Being a basketball coach at LC is just fantastic. I love working with (head coach) Brian Orr and really just the whole staff at LC — all the coaches down the hallway, all our administration upstairs, it’s just a great place to work. And I think we have really fantastic girls on our team, so I love being a part of that and that culture as well.
CC: Is your ultimate goal to become a head coach, either here or elsewhere?
CO: Yes, I would love to. That’s my plan, absolutely.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
CO: I think if we could just thank all the volunteers for coming out and making this World Series happen.
We have a couple big-time sponsors: ... Avista, obviously, the big sponsor of the tournament, Joe Hall, P1FCU, Guardian, Happy Day and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. ... Without these people we couldn’t make this thing run, so we’re super thankful for them and everybody at LC that makes this thing happen.
