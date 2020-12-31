Two people were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with minor injuries following a head-on collision at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday at the east end of the Interstate Bridge, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
The crash closed the busy bridge for more than half an hour before wreckage could be cleared. Officers responding to the crash determined a 2007 Ford Taurus driven by Richard Flatt, 31, of Lewiston, was westbound on D Street when he lost control of the vehicle as it crossed the railroad tracks prior to the bridge. The Taurus collided with an eastbound 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Ermie Favor, 62, of Clarkston, that was in the outside lane.
Both men were taken to the hospital by a Lewiston Fire Department ambulance and Flatt was cited for driving on the wrong side of the roadway, according to the news release.