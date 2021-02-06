WINCHESTER — Two men were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided head-on Friday morning on U.S. Highway 95 north of Winchester.
Douglas J. Wilson, 18, of Kamiah, was listed in good condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Friday evening, and Larry J. Drapeau, 77, of Lewiston, had been treated and released, according to a St. Joe’s nursing supervisor.
Wilson was driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy south on Highway 95 when he crossed left of the center line and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer hauling grain being driven north by Drapeau, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The wreck happened at 8:21 a.m.
Wilson, who had been wearing a seat belt, was extricated from his car and flown by Life Flight helicopter to St. Joe’s in Lewiston. Drapeau, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital, according to the news release.
The highway was completely blocked for 90 minutes in order for the helicopter to land, then it was open to one lane at a time to remove the wreckage, the release said.
ISP is continuing to investigate.