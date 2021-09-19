Three people were treated after a two-vehicle head-on collision Saturday near Red Wolf Crossing Bridge north of Clarkston.
According to a news release from the Washington State Patrol, at about 2:15 p.m., witnesses said a red pickup with one occupant traveling westbound on State Route 128 swerved into the eastbourd lane and collided with a white car carrying three people that was traveling in the opposite direction.
Fire and rescue crews from Lewiston, Asotin County Fire District No. 1 and Whitman County Fire District No. 14 responded. Personnel had to cut away the white car’s door to remove its driver.
All three of the car’s occupants were transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the red pickup was examined on scene, cleared of injuries by medics and arrested on charges of driving under the influence.
WSP is investigating the incident.