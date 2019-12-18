Head Elf marks 30 years with another collection of games

A present that’s relatively low cost?
A Christmas item that includes the entire family? Or a group of guests?
For the 30th consecutive year, the Head Elf is at hand with suggestions to easily complete your Christmas list with the annual Tribune Holiday Game Survey. And a reminder: Only seven shopping days remain before Christmas.
But it may prove more difficult than usual. Santa helpers in Lewiston, the they-be-gone K-Mart and Shopko, are a part of the shrinking national big-box scene. It’s more difficult today to find family game aisles than in the past, but a few others remain and there’s even the potential of online buying. Head Elf sighs.
Some of the leading candidates for families — games that the Head Elf hasn’t mentioned before — include:
Monopoly — Disney, Frozen II (Hasbro, $15.88 to $19.98, 8 years old to adult, two to four players) is the 2019-20 Monopoly release. Everyone knows Monopoly, of course. In this version, you journey through Arendelle and beyond. You’ll activate Elsa’s ice powers by sharing memories.
It’s in the Bag! (Gatwick Games, $27.99, all ages) is charades on steroids, a bit like classics Taboo and Charades. It’s not complicated. The object is to guess the word your team member has in her hand. The first round is verbal clues, the second round is a single-word clue and the third round is acting only.
Never Have I Ever, Family Edition ($19.99 to $25, 8 and older, two to six players) is a family game that takes 30 minutes. Who’s the strangest member of your family? Who has the funniest habits? Who’ve found themselves in the most awkward situations? It’s time to deal the cards and find out.
Exploding Kittens ($13.99 and up, all ages, two to five players) is a card game for adults, teens and kids who may be into kittens, explosions, laser beams and sometimes goats. It’s called a strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette. Basically, if you draw an exploding kitten, you lose. If you don’t explode, you win.
Goat Lords (Gatwick Games, $18.79 and up, all ages, three to six players) has a goal: to win the coveted title of Lord of the Goats. The winner will have the biggest herd of goats by the end of the game, doing that by stacking identical pairs of goats. Each of the many goat types has different point values.
Spy Alley ($34.99 to $37.99, 8 and older, two to six players) is a classic hidden identity strategy board game. You’ll bluff, deceive and double-cross your friends and family to earn the title of the world’s top spy. It takes 30 to 45 minutes to play. Fans of Clue are already trained.
Wordsmithery (Clarendon Games, $29, 8 and older) is a wordsmith game we’ve purchased as a Christmas gift for friends. We’re told it’s dead easy. Guess the meaning of a word. All 700 of the words are exactly the kind of words that you pretend to understand ... when you don’t. Words like egregious and salubrious. Don’t worry. You’ll get three possible definitions to choose from. The first to 10 points is the winner.
And what could be finer than two games that veteran Tribune reporter Kathy Hedberg recommends from her Grangeville bureau? Games that she has tried and tested, too:
Shocktato (Tabletop Games of Twin Falls, from $29.99, 14 and older, two or more players) is played by passing the game potato around your circle. The player who is shocked? She leaves the game. The last player in the circle is the winner.
Secret Hitler ($35, adult, five or more players) is a social deduction game for five to 10 people about finding and stopping the Secret Hitler. It’s a fast-paced board game of deceptions and betrayal. Players are secretly divided into two teams: the liberals, who have a majority, and the fascists, who are hidden to everyone but each other.
And for the grandchildren or young children?
Greedy Granny (Goliath, $14.88 to $19.82, 4 and older, two to four players) features Granny, who loves treats and wants to keep them for herself. When Granny falls asleep, it’s time to make your move. On your turn, swipe a treat, but be careful.
Gone Fishin’ Game (Spinmaster, $6.99 to $9.99, 4 and older, one to four players) has been around for years. Take one of four fishing rods and catch a fish as the board rotates. It’s a game, the Head Elf says, that never gets old.
Busytown (Richard Scarry, $22.50 to $28, 4 and older, two to four players) is a kids and family game that’s also a cooperative game for preschools. You race across Busytown along a game board that’s more than 6 feet long.
With that, the elves rest.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.