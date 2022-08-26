<text>Dave Snodgrass got a front-row seat for the gradual increase in sports opportunities for girls at the high school level during his decadeslong coaching career. Snodgrass led girls’ basketball teams at Highland of Craigmont, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, Prairie of Cottonwood and Nezperce.</text>
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Dave Snodgrass missed the first few years of Title IX but the 1972 civil rights law that forbid sex-based discrimination in education shaped his 40-plus-year career as a high school coach and administrator.
Prior to the law, athletic opportunities for girls in junior high and high school were limited. Some schools offered programs. Others did not. But it was clear to him that young women craved the opportunity to participate in sports.
The now 75-year-old, who taught, coached and served as a school administrator at Highland of Craigmont, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, Prairie of Cottonwood and Nezperce, was teaching junior high school in eastern Washington when the school opened track to girls.
“That first track program I had, it was two-to-one girls over boys,” he said. “Boys had taken track a lot. They knew track hurts. The girls were just excited to get an opportunity and they all turned out. I loved it.”
That was in the late 1960s. Girls’ track, basketball and volleyball would soon become routine in schools big and small with the coming of Title IX. But Snodgrass was serving a four-year stint in the Air Force. He returned to teaching and coaching in 1975.
Even a few years into the new era, there were still discrepancies in opportunity. He said girls’ sports were still playing “second fiddle” to boys.
But things were changing, even if not fast enough for some.
“It just started gradually being accepted in the mid-1970s to early 1980s,” he said.
For example, it took a while for state tournaments to reach parity. The first girls’ state basketball tournament involved only four teams in each division compared to the boys’ tournament that had eight teams. But the next year, the girls’ field was expanded to eight teams.
Snodgrass credits the work of administrators like Dick Stickle, head of the Idaho High School Activities Association, with implementing provisions of the act.
“They did a great job of gradually getting women’s sports more and more equal access,” he said. “Some just accepted and did what they were asked to do and others had to be pushed.”
The education value of athletics, for girls or boys, men or women, is clear to Snodgrass.
“We are there to help the kids grow up and if they are excited about playing, it teaches them lifelong lessons of, if you lose, you get up and do it again. Tomorrow is another day,” he said. “The thing I would rate as one of the features of athletics is if you get knocked down, you get up and get after it again, and there is always somebody out there better than you.”
But he also counts himself a beneficiary of the law. Though perhaps not by design, it greatly expanded opportunities for coaches like him.
He came to Idaho to be an assistant boys’ basketball coach but welcomed the opportunity to be the head coach of the girls’ team.
“If I wasn’t old I might still be doing it,” he said. “Because of the kids. I never had a team that didn’t try.”