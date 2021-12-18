It doesn’t take much prodding to get new National FFA President Cole Baerlocher to unleash his passion for the organization, and for agriculture in general.
“There’s a place for every single member, every single student, whether you come from an ag background or not,” the effusive Washington State University student said from Indianapolis, where he recently participated in a three-week training session. “Agriculture is a part of all of our lives, every single day, whether we know it or not. So to be able to learn more about our industry is so important, and it’s something I’m a big advocate for because we all play a role in agriculture.”
Getting more students involved in FFA will be one of the main objectives of his year as president. He will take time off from his freshman year at WSU and travel to dozens of U.S. states and territories to meet with local chapters and spread the word about the importance of ag education.
“It’s something you’ve always dreamed about as an FFA member, but to actually see that come to reality is really such a weird feeling and a crazy experience,” Baerlocher said of his new role. “In my lifetime, and in the lifetimes of a lot of other students in the state of Washington, they’ve not ever had that experience of having representation on the national level. And to be that person is something that’s crazy.”
Baerlocher, 20, was the state FFA president last year. He is the first National FFA president from Washington, and the state’s first national officer in 20 years. According to WSU, FFA is a youth organization that prepares members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. Aspiring national officers go through a six-day series of interviews, speeches and meetings with agricultural professionals, and are ultimately selected by a committee of peers.
Baerlocher, a Colfax native, was selected along with five other national student leaders in October at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis. He said being the first national president from his home state is an incredible honor, but was quick to add that he stands on the shoulders of those who came before him. One in particular is Abbie DeMeerleer, a Whitman County Realtor who was Washington’s last national FFA officer 20 years ago.
“It was because of the huge impact Abbie’s had on Washington FFA and National FFA, and more specifically on my life, that I really could see myself going through this process,” Baerlocher said. “She’s just been an incredible resource and friend and mentor for me these last four years. I get this opportunity to lead because I’ve had an incredible person like her in my life.”
Baerlocher got his start in agriculture by showing lambs at the Palouse Empire Fair in the fourth grade through 4-H, according to WSU. He joined FFA as a freshman at Colfax High School and started competing in contests like public speaking, parliamentary procedure and how to conduct a chapter meeting. As a junior, he represented Washington at the national convention in a public speaking competition.
After his year as president, Baerlocher plans on returning to WSU to complete a degree in agricultural education. He’s considering two career paths, one as a high school ag teacher or one in the industry, possibly as a public relations specialist.
“So I’m not 100 percent sure exactly where I’m going to end up yet, and this year’s going to be a very big deciding factor in that plan,” he said. “I’m going to see both sides of those career paths. I’ll be with a lot of incredible chapters from all across the country and how those operate, and what type of role teachers are serving there. But I’ll also have really cool opportunities to learn more about the careers within agriculture and how I can continue to apply my passion for advocacy and being a storyteller for our industry.”
His mother, Melissa Baerlocher, of Colfax, said her son’s rise in the organization has been a natural progression. She also noted that her brother and sister-in-law, Nathan and Jessica Moore, are ag educators in Whitman County who helped push Baerlocher along the way.
“He loves to speak, he loves to plan things, and ag has been a huge thing for Cole,” she said. “He’s worked his tail off. It’s a huge accomplishment, but he has worked hard to get there. He’s ready for it.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com.