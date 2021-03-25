BOISE — It’s been almost 30 years since the greatest night of Doug Armstrong’s life.
The longtime general manager of KTVB in Boise, Armstrong retired in 2018. He grew up in Lewiston and currently serves as chaplain for the Idaho Senate.
He very nearly skipped out on the event that, by his own estimation, put him “on a collision course with the Gospel message.”
Armstrong was managing a sister station in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the time. He’d been promoted to the top spot at KHNL in 1989. He liked the job, had 165 employees and, at the age of 31, had essentially achieved his life’s goal.
But something was missing. The sense of satisfaction and contentment he’d expected to find just wasn’t there.
As a business major in college, Armstrong had come across a book called “Looking Out for #1,” by Roger Ringer. Its central premise was that, through rational thought and action, individuals can take charge of their own happiness.
The book became his guide.
“As a young kid, that’s what I wanted,” Armstrong said. “I wanted sole dominion over my own life. So I pushed my faith into the background.”
Having been raised in “the bluest of blue-collar families,” he set himself the goal of someday running a company. In the years after college, he focused on that goal.
Not that he’d achieved it, but now that he was in charge, he found that the promised contentment was a lie.
“I believed what the book had told me,” Armstrong said. “I believe that, by achieving sole dominion, happiness would be the result.”
When that didn’t happen, he began exploring other avenues. He started listening to Christian talk radio, and eventually timed his 40-minute commute to the office to coincide with his favorite programs.
One of those was “A New Beginning,” by Pastor Greg Laurie.
In 1991, Armstrong learned that Laurie was coming to Honolulu to give a talk. But he initially declined to attend the show.
“I didn’t want my clients or employees to see me there,” Armstrong said.
Eventually he agreed to go. Although he and his wife sat way in the back, Laurie’s message still touched their hearts.
“That was the night my wife and I decided to put to death our selfish natures,” he said. “It was the greatest night of my life. Sept. 15, 1991.”
Embracing his faith and the Gospel message made him a better leader and business manager, Armstrong said. He became more empathetic. He treated people better, and became a better husband and father. His priorities were in order.
One of those priorities was to come back to Idaho, where he and his wife were raised and still had family.
His wife grew up in Kuna, but Armstrong was a Lewiston boy.
His father, Arvid, was born in Potlatch. His family later moved to Clarkston and he graduated from Clarkston High School, as did Armstrong’s mother. After they married, they moved to the Lewiston Orchards, where they raised three sons and a daughter.
Arvid was a laborer at what was then the Potlatch paper mill, but later worked his way up to foreman and power engineer by the time he retired.
“My father was a good man, very decent and hard-working,” Armstrong said. “He was an accomplished race car driver. He’d race in the Spokane area and on the track in North Lewiston. He could fix anything.”
Armstrong himself attended Lewiston High School. There he encountered former state Rep. Bruce Sweeney, who has served two terms in the Idaho House and would later serve eight terms in the Senate.
“Bruce was a volunteer coach,” Armstrong said. “He was an accomplished high-hurdler. I was a high-hurdler and high jumper. He took a personal interest in me and wanted me to max out my potential. He taught me that there are no shortcuts. If you want to excel at something, you have to put the work in.”
It was a lesson he learned well. During his senior year, Armstrong went undefeated, setting a school record in the high jump and capping the season by winning a state championship.
As a kind of reward for his yearlong effort, Sweeney introduced Armstrong to Gov. Cecil Andrus following the state track meet.
“I hadn’t realized how connected Bruce was,” Armstrong said. “He was always finding small ways to incentivize hard work. For him, it was a privilege to be able to work that hard and accomplish a goal in life.”
After eight years at the helm of KHLN, Armstrong and his family moved to Boise in 1996, when he was named president and general manager of KTVB. At the time, both stations were part of King Broadcasting.
Armstrong remained at KTVB for 22 years. During that time, he founded 7Cares Idaho Shares, the largest food drive in the state, as well as Drug Free Idaho, a nonprofit involved in substance abuse prevention efforts.
In 2014, he was named National Television General Manager of the Year by Broadcasting and Cable Magazine.
After 30 years as a television executive, Armstrong wasn’t sure how he would handle retirement. But with his wife’s encouragement, he decided to take time to do something he’d always yearned to do.
“I wanted to spend a season of my life on matters of faith,” he said. “I couldn’t think of a better way to do that than to go to grad school.”
Armstrong ended up earning a master’s degree in biblical studies from Moody Theological Seminary in Chicago, where he was part of a cohort of 24 students from around the world.
“I was the oldest student by far,” he said. “I was 60, and the average age was about 28 to 30. They were mostly looking for an occupation, but I was just doing something for me.”
In fact, when Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, first approached Armstrong about being this year’s Senate chaplain, he said no. But Winder was insistent.
“To me, he was a natural,” Winder said. “I’ve known Doug for many years. We’ve been in fellowship groups and prayed together a lot of times. I know where his heart is.”
With a little arm-twisting and soul-searching, Armstrong eventually accepted Winder’s offer. He’s earned kudos for his entertaining yet thoughtful opening prayers.
The inspiration for his daily prayers comes from a variety of sources, including his own life experiences and discussions with senators.
“I start with the concept of what do we want to see in legislators?” Armstrong said. “Civility, courtesy, teamwork, collaboration. Those themes are all throughout Scripture. So if that’s your starting concept, you can always find a passage to support your prayer.”
Thirty years after the greatest night of his life, Armstrong is no longer looking out for number one.
