Senior Steve Baiye will likely return to Clarkston later on in life.
The 18-year-old moved to the area from Africa in the seventh grade with his stepfather, Carl Ireland, and his older brother, Theodore, after his mother died.
Although the soon-to-be graduate of Clarkston High School already knew English from his time in Cameroon, Baiye had to learn the nuances of the local dialect.
It took him about a year to settle in, but Baiye has since grown fond of the community where he has thrived.
“It’s definitely a different culture: The way people act and the way people speak,” Baiye said. “Clarkston is a really good place. When I grow up, I will come back here. It’s a great town to raise your kids.”
Baiye played both soccer and football during his time in the Clarkston schools. While he’s passionate about both sports, he decided to pursue the latter after he signed on to play for the football program at the University of Idaho.
“I felt if I was going to play soccer, I probably would have ended up at a junior college,” Baiye said. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but I just felt like going to a (Division I) school guarantees that you’ll probably go somewhere else later on.”
He plans to study business, and may later become a real estate agent.
As graduation nears, Baiye said he’ll miss the friends he’s made, a feeling that is exacerbated by the pandemic.
“You might get to talk to your friends, but you don’t get to see them,” Baiye said. “Staying at home is different and now I’m appreciating that we actually went to school.”
The transition to remote learning was an easy one for Baiye, who said he had a good grasp of his classes. His teachers remained accessible if he needed any help.
After the unusual end to his senior year, Baiye said he would prefer to participate in a normal graduation ceremony.
But given social distancing restrictions, he’ll instead be honored alongside 207 of his classmates during a parade Saturday, which will start at Lincoln Middle School and end at the high school. He’ll receive his diploma from his vehicle in front of Clarkston High School.
“It feels good to know I made it out of high school,” Baiye said.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas