Hazy days

 Pete Caster/Tribune

A runner makes his way down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston, with smoke from the Green Ridge Fire in the Umatilla National Forest wafting south of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

