The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of northern Idaho and eastern Washington that will be in effect until next week.
The outlook, issued early Thursday morning, said to expect light snow accumulations Thursday night and this morning.
“Motorists in north Idaho, northeast Washington, and the Palouse can expect winter driving conditions by early Friday morning,” the NWS outlook said.
From today until Wednesday, several rounds of mountain snow are expected, the outlook said.
“Accumulations could be particularly heavy in the mountains Friday night and Saturday with the arrival of a potentially strong storm,” the outlook said.