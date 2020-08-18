Hay crops see resurgence for Idaho farmers

With wheat prices hovering around $5 a bushel this summer, some farmers are hoping to make up lost revenue with hay crops.
Edie and Tim Simons of Princeton raise alfalfa and grass hay that is shipped to Japan to feed dairy cows. It’s been a lucrative business for the family, Edie Simons said, and several other farmers in northern Idaho are jumping on the bandwagon.
“There’s getting to be a fair amount of guys over at Troy, more at Potlatch and Plummer, Coeur d’Alene, who are doing this export market because there’s money to be made and more people saw it,” Edie Simons said.
Some farmers are even rotating wheat, which is an annual crop, with hay that can produce for six to eight years.
Simons said her family has supplanted former garbanzo bean acres with hay crops. The pulse crop, which enjoyed a boom a few years ago, has declined in price over the past two years because of overproduction and tariffs.
Randy Welk of the National Agricultural Statistics Service in Boise said recently there are about 1.3 million hay acres in Idaho this year — including alfalfa and other grass varieties. That’s estimated to produce more than 5 million tons, much of which will be used either in the dairy industry or shipped overseas. Hay is selling this year for $158 a ton, down $2 a ton from 2019.
“Right now, in Idaho, we can estimate hay acres the same as last year,” Welk said. “We are showing winter wheat acres down in 2020 but spring wheat is up.”
Winter wheat is expected to yield 61,640,000 bushels this year, down slightly from yields in 2019. Average yield per acre is expected to be 87 bushels for winter wheat; down from 92 bushels to the acre last year, Welk said.
The estimate for harvested spring wheat this year is 510,000 acres, up from 440,000 in 2019 with an average projected yield of 82 bushels to the acre.
According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, the Gem State ranks first in the U.S. for production of certified organic hay and is the second largest producer in the country for alfalfa hay. This product is shipped around the world for dairy and horse operations.
Hay is also one of the top 10 agricultural crops grown in Washington with an annual value of $519 million, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Simons said her family’s hay crop has already been harvested and from the farm it is shipped to exporters in Moses Lake or Ellensburg, Wash. There the hay is compressed into tight bales and loaded into containers where it will eventually be shipped to Japan.
“Because of the moisture that we’ve had (in the spring) we did have higher yields on some of our fields,” Simon said. Hay that grows near Potlatch was especially abundant, although other fields that are planted on ground that formerly grew trees and was logged off years ago did not produce as well.
Even though the Simons sell mostly to the export market they do supply some local buyers.
“We do sell local to the horse and cattle people,” Simons said. “Hay is our main crop but we always have some acreage out that we’re cleaning up (meaning trying to rid of weeds and other annual grasses). So we may rotate wheat or barley just trying to clean up those weed seeds that have been established.”
