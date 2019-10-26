Haunting ahead

Lewiston High School senior Caroline Gibbs (center) pops her head through a table as LHS senior Trevor Christensen (center back) and Clarkston High School senior and drama club president Michael St. Marie (right) crack up while making the set for CHS Drama Club’s haunted house at Clarkston High School on Friday. The haunted house, including students from Lewiston and Clarkston, runs today from 6-11 p.m. at the high school. The cost is $5. “We’re rivals on the football field, but friends in theater,” St. Marie said.