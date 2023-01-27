If it seems like there’s a hat-wearing trend going on at the Lewiston School District, there is.

Today students at Jenifer and Sacajawea middle schools along with Webster, McSorely and Orchards elementary schools will have a Hats on Day to raise money for a student who has burn injuries. Students can bring donations of any amount to wear a hat to help the family pay for treatment and travel to Seattle. Community members can also make donations at the school office, according to a Facebook post from the Lewiston School District.

