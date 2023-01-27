If it seems like there’s a hat-wearing trend going on at the Lewiston School District, there is.
Today students at Jenifer and Sacajawea middle schools along with Webster, McSorely and Orchards elementary schools will have a Hats on Day to raise money for a student who has burn injuries. Students can bring donations of any amount to wear a hat to help the family pay for treatment and travel to Seattle. Community members can also make donations at the school office, according to a Facebook post from the Lewiston School District.
According to a GoFundMe page for the student, Paxtin Kytonen was burned when his shirt caught fire by a candle. He patted out the fire, but it then reignited. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with first- to third-degree burns.
According to the school district’s Facebook post, “in true Burro form” Jenifer Middle School students asked if the school could support the Kytonen family with a special Hats on Day, which they often do to raise money for the Jackson Baldwin Foundation.
Soon other schools in Lewiston, Webster Elementary and Sacajawea Middle School, joined in on the effort.
The fundraiser even gained support outside the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from the Nezperce School District.
“We don’t know Paxtin, but we will do this and cut a check to Lewiston Independent School District so they can get it to him,” said a Facebook post from the Nezperce School District. Nezperce students from kindergarten to high school seniors can wear a hat today and bring in donations.