Environmental science teacher Steve Kirking (center) shows his students the difference between a fertilized and unfertilized steelhead egg during a stop at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery Complex on Clarkston High School’s environmental science field trip in Orofino on Wednesday. Kirking is retiring after more than 30 years of teaching and leading the annual trip to Dworshak for over 25 years.
Clarkston senior Esther Dotson (center right) observes a bucket of steelhead eggs during a stop at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery Complex on Clarkston High School’s environmental science field trip in Orofino on Wednesday. A group of 27 juniors and seniors visited the hatchery, Dworshak Dam and the Nez Perce Tribal Fish Hatchery in Cherrylane.