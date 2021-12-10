The Port of Lewiston is seeking applicants for a seat on its commission after Mary Hasenoehrl announced she is resigning from her position at the end of the month.
The timing of her departure coincides with her turning 65 years old this month and the commission’s search for someone to replace David Doeringsfeld, who is retiring as port manager in the first part of 2023.
She is in the process of scaling back her commitments to spend more time with family and said she wanted her seat to be filled by someone who planned on serving longer because they will have an important role in selecting Doeringsfeld’s successor, Hasenoehrl said.
“The years I’ve been on the port commission, we’ve invested over ($1) million in economic development every year,” Hasenoehrl said at a commission meeting earlier this week. “I know that will continue.”
Hasenoehrl’s term would have ended in 2024. She has served on the commission since 2011 and been the port’s representative on Lewiston’s Urban Renewal Agency board, which she is also leaving at the end of the month.
Hasenoehrl, the first woman to serve on the Lewiston Port Commission, plans to continue being a board member of the University of Idaho Foundation, which she said is her only remaining formal responsibility.
She previously was Lewis-Clark State College’s director of advancement and executive director of the school’s foundation and has served as the regional director for Sen. Mike Crapo.
The remaining two port commissioners, Jerry Klemm and Mike Thomason, have one month after Hasenoehrl’s resignation to fill the seat — otherwise, the decision is handed over to the Nez Perce County Commission.
Whoever they pick will have to run for the office in 2022 if they want to remain in the seat, Doeringsfeld said.
The person would have to win the May primary if there are three or more candidates and the general election where the top two vote-getters from the primary will be on the ballot, he said.
Port commissioners earn $50 on any day they attend meetings on behalf of the port and are reimbursed for travel expenses incurred doing port business, Doeringsfeld said.
The pay is always $50 per day, regardless of how many meetings they attend or how long the meetings are.
In the last fiscal year, Hasenoehrl made the least of the three commissioners at $4,177, while Klemm earned the most, $4,750, Doeringsfeld said.
