Wine grape growers in the area are pleased with this year’s harvest, but the ripening season was cut short by the freezing temperatures of the past few days.
Several growers were gathering the troops — mainly volunteers and wine club members who help cut the grapes off the vines — this weekend for what is likely to be the last picking of the season. Although most of the grapes didn’t freeze, those that were still green before the mercury dipped into the freezing zone won’t finish the process.
“Anything that didn’t get ripe before it got cold might not have the balance that the winemakers would like to see,” said Rick Wasem, co-owner and winemaker at Basalt Cellars of Clarkston.
“But the stuff that we’ve brought in so far — we’re looking at chemistry, sugar and acid, and we’re also looking at structure in the skin tannins and color development and the flavors — all of those things on the grapes we’ve brought in so far have been really nice,” Wasem said.
The 16 vineyards in the Lewis-Clark Valley American Viticulture Area, which was designated in 2016, are steadily growing in output and popularity. Several of the wineries have won national awards for their wines, and vineyards are producing nearly 100 acres of grapes that include about 20 varietals.
Grape harvest in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley began about two weeks ago, first with the white grapes and then on to the reds. The season lags behind the wine growing regions in central Oregon and Washington by about two weeks.
Garret Stahl, the head viticulturist for the Lindsay Creek Vineyards winery, said the consistently warm days of the past summer benefited the grape crop.
“We had good early season growth, and things ripened up pretty well,” Stahl said.
Earlier in the year, grapes need many of the weather-related patterns that also help the dryland cereal crops flourish in this region.
“When they’re trying to get the wheat ripe in July, you want that hot weather,” Stahl said. “That’s kind of what we want the same time of year.”
Later in the season, however, when wheat farmers are looking for a little rain to moisten their fall-seeded crops, wine grape growers don’t want the grapes to get wet.
“The ideal would be to have zero rain,” Stahl said. “It’s all drip irrigated, so we control the amount of water the grapes get. And then they are prone to a lot of fungal diseases if the canopy gets wet, so in really hot, dry areas you can just put water on the ground and avoid rain in the canopy, and that’s ideal.”
Mike Pearson, co-owner and vineyard manager for Colter’s Creek Winery in Juliaetta, said the early cold snap put an end to an already shortened season.
“The early stuff came off the last week of September, so we’re probably about halfway at this moment,” Pearson said. “That’s largely because it’s been a pretty cool year. With a late bud break, we anticipated a short growing season, and we’re running about a ton an acre less than on a hot year.”
Just like the grain crops that got a late start in the spring because of the rainy, cool weather, Pearson said the bud break — meaning when the grapevines start to swell and shoots begin to grow from the buds — didn’t start until the first of May. It’s usually around mid-April.
“Then we can watch the weather all summer,” he said. “It’s been very mild. This had been, for grape growers, a very cool year; maybe the coolest since we’ve been in business (12 years).”
Pearson said the freeze in late September also was the earliest hard freeze he’s seen since the winery began.
“That will immediately end fruit ripening,” he said. “If the fruit isn’t ripe (when it freezes) it’s not going to get any further. It really won’t hurt the grapes, but the leaves will fall off.”
Despite the shortened season, however, “we’re pretty happy with everything out there,” Pearson said. “Good flavors this year … and all early-ripening grapes look really good and taste really good and will be at normal concentration (for sugars and other flavor compounds).”
Wasem said the summer weather was especially helpful for ripening his vineyards in Clarkston.
“I think the reason why is, we didn’t have the heat spikes we had (in past summers),” Wasem said. “Those tend to shut down the vine, and it doesn’t develop fruit but goes into survival mode. We want the heat accumulation spread out. This year it was spread out really nicely. There were only five or six days over 100 degrees, and lots of days were in the 90s and plenty of sunshine. So, really, I think it’s a very good year. But these cold snaps in September and October are going to be a struggle for some.”
The grapes going into the bin now won’t be drinkable until June at the earliest for white wines and 18 months to two years for the reds. Whether it turns out to be a good vintage year, Stahl said, “has a lot to do with the winemaker. But the fruit’s good. That’s what’s kind of unique about it.
“Every year, every vintage is a little bit different. Every summer is different from the last one. One rain could make a difference, or how hot it gets. So you can guess how it’s going to turn out, but until you get the finished product, it’s hard to say.”
