Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
The Hartland Inn in New Meadows will reopen on Sunday for the first time since former owners Rory and Sara Mehen were shot and killed in the motel’s main office Oct. 1.
A group of volunteers led by Gabriela and Doug Harper, of McCall, are banding together to run the motel to keep up with its bills and overhead costs.
“We want to protect what the Mehen family and Rory and Sara have built here, while also helping the family, the community and ourselves to heal and find a way forward together,” Gabriela Harper said.
Harper said the volunteer effort is a temporary plan while next steps for the historic inn are determined by the families of Rory Mehen, 47, and his wife, Sara Mehen, 45.
“We need to continue to work together and keep the lights on, in every way,” said Harper, who built a close friendship with the Mehens over the years alongside her husband, Doug.
The Hartland Inn has been closed since Oct. 1, when John Hart, of Olympia, is suspected of shooting the Mehens in the main office of the motel.
Hart is currently being held at an undisclosed state prison while he receives treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial for two counts of first-degree murder. There is no timeline for the treatment to be completed.
The historic inn, which includes the main office, remains closed for repairs without a timeline for reopening, Harper said.
However, guests can make reservations for 11 motel rooms surrounding the inn and four suite rooms in the Carriage House, a separate building on the property.
Reservations must be made ahead of time online at thehartlandinn.com or by calling (208) 849-1745. Walk-ins are not currently being accepted.
The motel will be renting rooms for short-term stays as well as long-term stays to help local employees who do not have housing, Harper said.
More volunteers needed
Harper and her husband are volunteering to manage new reservations, but are still seeking more volunteers to help with maintenance and repairs on the property. Volunteer efforts so far have included Meadows Valley School District students raking leaves at the motel in October and neighbors shoveling snow at the inn, she said.
Alpine Hot Tubs of McCall has also donated labor to service a hot tub available for use by guests at the motel.
The outpouring of support from local residents and businesses since the Oct. 1 shootings is a mark of the legacy left by the Mehens, who had owned the motel since 2017, Harper said.
“It’s a beautiful reminder to continue to set the bar that high,” she said. “It’s been really hard, but also very healing.
Skatepark vision
Local businesses and communities have also rallied behind Sara and Rory Mehen’s vision for a skatepark in New Meadows, a project the couple began raising funds for in 2021.
Miss Kitty’s Pizza & Such in New Meadows is holding a fundraiser today for the skatepark from noon to 8 p.m.
The fundraiser will include live entertainment and a raffle. About 20% of all sales will be donated to the skatepark project. So far, about $132,000 has been raised to build the skatepark, including more than $40,000 at a fundraiser held Oct. 29 in Dorsey Warr Memorial Park.
That fundraiser was originally planned by the Mehens for Oct. 8 at the Hartland Inn but was rescheduled after the Oct. 1 shootings. The current fundraising goal is $600,000.
Plans for the skatepark are still being drawn up and are dependent on funding. The park would be built on city land near the Adams County Recycling Center at 400 Peterson Memorial Ave.
The Hartland Inn main building was added to the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places in 1978. It was built in the early 1900s as the family residence of Colonel Edgar Heigho, who founded New Meadows and named streets in the town after family members.
Heigho was also the president of the Pacific & Idaho Northern Railroad, which completed a train depot at 101 Commercial Ave. in New Meadows in 1911.
Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall)
Pataha fiber internet project in final phase
POMEROY — The Port of Garfield Commissioners discussed the Broadband Fiber-to-the-Home projects that have been in progress and the lease with Columbia Pulp according to the minutes of their meeting Dec. 20.
The Pataha fiber project is still being tested, but once testing is complete the internet providers will begin connecting customers. Further study is being conducted on the Northeast Garfield County project since the over-budget bids discussed at the port’s Dec. 6 meeting were submitted. Further action on the project is pending.
The port has been asked to convene a Broadband Action team in Garfield County, but the commissioners declined to be the lead agency, citing limited resources and many other areas of need. They will be involved, but prefer not to put all resources toward fiber internet projects.
The lease of building space to Columbia Pulp expires Friday. The commissioners are willing to extend it for three months. Any lease beyond that time will be reevaluated.
In further business, Port Manager Diana Ruchert announced that the port office would be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for Christmas, as well as the next two Fridays, Dec. 30 and Jan. 6.
Naomi Scoggin, East Washingtonian (Pomeroy)