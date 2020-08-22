Growing up, Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate, attended services at both a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple — an interfaith background that reflects her historic status as the first Black woman and woman of South Asian descent on a major-party presidential ticket.
The 55-year-old first-term senator, whose name means “lotus” in the Sanskrit language, identifies as a Baptist as an adult and brought another faith into her life in 2014 when she married Douglas Emhoff, a Jewish attorney. Their wedding featured the breaking of a glass, a Jewish tradition, and Harris’ stepchildren gave her the nickname of “Momala,” a rhyme with her name that recalls the Yiddish term “mamaleh.”
During a 2017 speech at a historic Black church in Atlanta, Harris invoked both of the faiths she encountered as the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India.
Attending Oakland’s 23rd Avenue Church of God as a child, Harris said, “we’d learn about caring for the least of these. And I sang in the choir about how faith combined with determination will always see us through difficult times.”
Harris attends services at the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, led by pastor Rev. Amos Brown, who lauded her as “a quintessential scholar” who would unite “the spirituality, the genius and the nonviolent traditions” of her parents’ backgrounds and of the Black community.