Harried homeowner wonders, ‘Who let the dogs in?’

Blotter fodder
Items in this column are pulled from police logs from around the region.
———
A Lenore woman reported she returned to her home after leaving it unlocked, and her dogs had found their way inside. The woman thinks her neighbor unlawfully entered her home. No items were reported missing.
———
A man reported he needed help moving his significant other who was drunk and sitting on the sidewalk behind a bar on the 1700 block of Main Street in Lewiston. The man reported she “weighs too much for anybody to do anything with” and he tried to get her to come home, but she refused, so the man left. Reports didn’t say if police helped the woman lose weight by dumping 200 pounds of unhelpful boyfriend.
———
A 911 caller reported hearing a woman screaming in the middle of the 1400 block of Alder Avenue in Lewiston. Police arrived and found a woman helping load things into a truck. She said she yelled because she was stung by bees multiple times. Police could not locate any yell-ow jackets.
———
A fast-food restaurant reported a Lewiston woman was passed out in her vehicle while in the drive-through at 4 a.m. Police responded and told the woman to take a nap next time before snordering food.
———
A 911 caller reported thinking there was a bear in the area of 23rd Street at East Main Street in Lewiston. Police did not locate any bears.
———
A Lewiston woman reported three “little, tiny” dogs that are very friendly run loose in her neighborhood on Cedar Avenue. The woman reported she “doesn’t like what they leave around her yard” but that the pups are nice. Officers responded and warned the owner to make sure the dogs stay on her property and leave their “little, tiny” surprises on her property.
———
A 911 caller reported a man with a walking stick was moving slowly on Eighth Street and wanted police to check on him. Officers responded and found the man lives nearby and he told officers he just walks really slow but he is fine.
———
A 911 caller reported a “huge rattle snake” on the 100 block of 26th Street in Lewiston. An officer responded and “dispatched” the rattler but reports didn’t say how the officer killed the snake other than he didn’t use a service pistol. One can only assume the officer pythowned the viper.
———
A 911 caller reported seeing a homeless couple having sex at Airport Park. Lewiston police responded but could not find the houseless humpers.
———
A 911 caller reported seeing white smoke on top of the Asotin Elementary School. Firefighters responded but it was a barbecue cookout for the kids and staff.
———
A 911 caller reported hearing a woman screaming and growling coming from the 400 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston. Police discovered it was a drunk man lying down in his own front yard. The growls were his snoring.
———
A Moscow fraternity house called 911 reporting a different frat repeatedly egged the home on Idaho Avenue. The brothers reported the prank was done by a few foo-s too young for egging.
———
A Moscow man called 911 after he found a drunk woman lying in a gutter on East Eighth Street. The man reported the woman wouldn’t answer questions and just giggled when he spoke to her.
———
Pullman police responded to several women singing on a balcony at North Jackson and West A streets. One woman was found and she was warned to keep it down or her bars could put her behind some.
