Health and environmental officials closed Mann Lake near Lewiston because of a harmful, blue-green algae bloom there.
Recent testing revealed concentrations of the toxin-producing algae cyanobacteria that may cause illness to humans and animals. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Public Health – Idaho North Central District issued a health advisory for the lake. According to a news release from the agencies, water from the lake should not be consumed by people, pets or livestock. People and animals should also stay out of the water and avoid activities that lead to contact with it.
Barney Metz, manager of the Lewiston Irrigation District that draws water from the reservoir and distributes it to patrons, said initial testing of water in the irrigation system showed presence of the bacteria that ranged from 0 to well below thresholds that would cause problems.
Can people contact irrigation water or use it as a drinking source for pets and livestock?
“If people want to be absolutely, 100 percent safe, the answer would be no. It’s nonpotable water in the first place,” Metz said. “If you have livestock and dogs and want to absolutely make sure they are safe, you should provide them with potable water.”
He said the reservoir has not been routinely tested in the past, and it is possible this is not the first time the aglae has been present there.
“This is our first algae bloom test we have had,” he said. “I imagine as we continue to have hotter, drier times this could happen more frequently.”
The occasional appearance of blue-green algae in lakes, ponds and reservoirs is not uncommon during hot and dry summers. Health advisories for blue-green algae have recently been issued for Elk Creek Reservoir near Elk River and Hordemann Pond at Moscow. The blooms are generally green, or blue-green, and may form thick mats along shorelines. The blooms may look like surface scum or pea soup and can have an unpleasant odor.
According to information provided by the health district and DEQ, fish caught from water with known blooms should be cleaned and rinsed with clean water, and only the fillets should be consumed. Pets and livestock may become exposed to the toxins through drinking, swimming or self-grooming by licking their wet coat or paws. A reaction is likely to require immediate veterinary attention, according to the news release. Pets should not be allowed to eat dry algae from affected waters. If pets contact affected water, they should be washed with clean potable water as soon as possible.
People who are exposed to water with high concentrations of cyanobacteria or cyanotoxins may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, skin irritation, allergic responses, liver damage or neurotoxic reactions, such as tingling fingers and toes. Anyone with such symptoms should seek medical attention, according to the news release. Boiling or filtering the water will not remove the toxins.
More about harmful algal blooms, including a map of advisories in effect throughout Idaho, is available at bit.ly/3m2nFBG.