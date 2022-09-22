Happy fall, y’all

Half of the leaves on a large tree in the Normal Hill neighborhood of Lewiston begin to show the colors of autumn Wednesday, one day before the official start of fall. This photo was captured with a drone.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Today, at 6:03 p.m., the sun will cross the celestial equator going south, marking the beginning of autumn — an astrological moment known as the autumnal equinox.

The start of fall is accompanied by rapidly shortened days. In north central Idaho, sunrise today was at 6:35 a.m., two minutes later than Wednesday, and sunset occurs at 6:45 p.m., two minutes earlier than Wednesday.

