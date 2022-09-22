Happy fall, y’all

Half of the leaves on a large tree in the Normal Hill neighborhood of Lewiston begin to show the colors of autumn Wednesday, one day before the official start of fall. This photo was captured with a drone.
Today, at 6:03 p.m., the sun will cross the celestial equator going south, marking the beginning of autumn — an astrological moment known as the autumnal equinox.
The start of fall is accompanied by rapidly shortened days. In north central Idaho, sunrise today was at 6:35 a.m., two minutes later than Wednesday, and sunset occurs at 6:45 p.m., two minutes earlier than Wednesday.
While the demarcation of the seasons is precise to a meteorologist, gardeners and other average folks are likely to notice the change more gradually.
At the Clarkston Community Garden, gardeners are continuing to reap the bounty of their earlier toil this summer.
“This was a very good year for peppers,” said John Freeman, spokesperson for the community garden. “They’re doing very well — it’s almost a record year for peppers. And the tomatoes, they’re coming on now, much later than they should have been several weeks ago.”
Freeman said although the garden got off to a good start with plenty of volunteer help, the hot temperatures late in the spring and early summer took a toll.
“The thing that killed us here in the valley was when we had triple-digit weather,” Freeman said. “That just hammered everything. The tomatoes were coming on, setting blossoms and the pollinators were out but they didn’t last in that heat.”
Charlotte Dewey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said there were 17 days in June, July and August that reached temperatures higher than 100 degrees in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.
That ranked 13th in the highest number of 100-plus-degree days for the area. In comparison, last year there were 24 100-plus-degree days in the valley, the third highest on record. The year with the most 100-plus-degree days was in 1946 with 26 days, Dewey said.
The average mean temperature for the valley this summer was 75 degrees, ranking it about the eighth warmest on record.
Heat wasn’t the only problem the Clarkston gardeners faced this year, Freeman said.
“About a month ago we had a big infestation of these darn flea beetles,” he said. “They get into everything and they ultimately end up in the corn. So we did have a problem with that. But I would say things were generally good.”
This was also a good growing year for melons such as cantaloupe, and the squash harvest has been plentiful.
The Clarkston gardeners are continuing to harvest tomatoes, squashes, zucchini, peppers and some grapes. Soon they will be planting garlic to sleep over the winter and be ready for harvest next summer.
All the produce at the community garden, other than the plots rented by individuals, is donated to the Asotin County Food Bank, Freeman said. The garden relies on volunteer help and “we’re always looking for volunteers.”
Today, temperatures around Lewiston will be in the upper 60s and possibly the 70s, with lots of rain and some wind, Dewey said.
The remainder of the weekend through Sunday, temperatures will gradually warm up to the mid-70s or possibly 80 degrees and it will remain dry for four to seven more days.
The long-range forecast for October through December, Dewey said, “is giving us equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures. There are not strong signals but we are starting to see better chances for a wetter-than-normal fall.”
Currently, a La Nina weather pattern is in effect through the fall and early part of the winter, she added, meaning there is expected to be higher-than-normal precipitation.