Pauline Heustis plays a pink guitar and sings happy birthday to her sister, Velma Armstrong (center), who was celebrating her 90th birthday in the driveway of her home in the Lewiston Orchards with family members, including her daughter, Tina Woods (left), and her granddaughter, Saebra Woods (right), on Thursday afternoon. Tina Woods encouraged friends, neighbors and other family members to drive by Velma’s home to honk their car horns and wave to celebrate her 90th birthday. Dozens of cars drove down the road between 5-6 p.m. to wish Velma a happy 90th birthday.
