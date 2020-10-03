A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Flu shots for veterans starting today
A drive-through flu shot clinic for veterans in the Lewiston area is scheduled for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at the Lewiston VA Clinic parking lot, 1630 23rd Ave. There will also be sessions from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, all taking place at the Lewiston VA Clinic parking lot. Veterans are required to wear masks (no vented masks are allowed). Veterans unable to attend the clinics can still get their shot in their community either at a VA in-network pharmacy or urgent care facility by going to www.va.gov/find-locations. Veterans can also call or message their primary care team to schedule an appointment for a flu shot.
Chili feed set for today at Clearwater Grange Hall
The Annual Clearwater Chili Feed is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at Clearwater Grange Hall, Sally Ann Road, 4 miles off U.S. Highway 13. The menu will include chili, cornbread, beverages and dessert. There will also be a silent auction. The cost is by donation. Proceeds go to the Clearwater Grange Hall.
