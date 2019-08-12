A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Idaho Commission on the Arts discussion begins today
Conversations about cultural participation in communities with the Idaho Commission on the Arts is set for 1:30-3:30 P.M. TODAY at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. The conversation will also be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D. St.
Biologist to give fish presentation in Colfax
A presentation about habitat restoration and fish reintroduction efforts in the region by biologist Thomas Biladeau will be at 6 TONIGHT at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
