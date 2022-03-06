A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Drive-through for the Uniontown Sausage Feed
The Uniontown Sausage Feed, which dates back to 1954, is set for 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the Uniontown Coop at the north end of town. It will be drive-through only. The meals cost $15 and include a sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, roll and choice of pie.
Or settle in for the Reubens Sausage Feed
The 58th annual Reubens Sausage Feed is set for 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Reubens Community Church. The meal will feature all-you-can-eat Genesee Sausage, along with buttermilk and sourdough pancakes, eggs, coffee and all the trimmings. The cost is $11 for those 12 and older; $7 for those 6 to 12; and free for children 5 and younger. There will also be a silent auction.
