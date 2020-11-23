A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s virtual tree auction continues
Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s 15th annual holiday tree auction is virtual this year. The fundraising event supports patient comfort and care items for the hospital. Ticket sales continue today through Dec. 11 and can be purchased at event.gives/christmastreeraffle. Trees can be viewed at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse at 122 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman, and descriptions and photos of the trees are on the website.
