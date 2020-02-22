A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston church to offer free lunch today
A free community lunch featuring Palouse soup will be served from 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Orchards Nazarene Church, 347 Thain Road, Lewiston.
California condor presentation set for Spalding
“Re-Introducing the California Condor to the Hells Canyon,” a presentation and Q&A by Allen Pinkham and David Moen, will be from 1-2 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. Pinkham is a historian with the Nez Perce Tribe and Moen is a tribal conservation biologist. Birthday cake and other refreshments will be served in honor of the birthday of Sacajawea’s son, Jean Baptiste “Pomp” Charbonneau.
