League of Women Voters speaker forum is today
The League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum will feature David Jeppesen, Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, who will speak at NOON TODAY about “The Idaho Behavioral Health Council: Our New Strategic Action Plan.” The council was established in 2020 to bring together all three branches of state government, local governments, and community partners to develop a statewide plan to ensure an effective, efficient, recovery-oriented health care system for all adults, children and their families who live with mental illness and addiction. A link to the Zoom event can be found on the LWVM’s website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow or on the League’s Facebook event page.
National Coffee with a Cop today in Lewiston
National Coffee with a Cop is set for NOON TO 2 P.M. TODAY at Hot Shots Expresso & Cafe, 631 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. There will be troopers with the Idaho State Police, deputies from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lewiston Police Department. Attendees are invited to stop in, grab a coffee and take the opportunity to get to know the people behind local law enforcement agencies.
