Pride Walk set for Clarkston today
The Community Sexual Assault Program at QBH will host a Pride Walk in solidarity of the LGBTQ community in honor of Pride month from 10 A.M. TO NOON TODAY. The walk will go from Vernon Park and to downtown Clarkston. CSAP will provide some water bottles and Pride swag. Attendees are asked to bring extra drinks/snacks, sun protection, a positive attitude and to dress accordingly. This event is open to people of all ages.
Crazy Days returns to downtown Lewiston
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s Crazy Days will be from 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY in downtown Lewiston. There will be an outdoor street fair, kids activities, art and the Crazy Swap with comic book, vinyl and pop culture memorabilia for sale.
