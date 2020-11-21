A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lights all aglow at Locomotive Park
The annual Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park, downtown Lewiston, will begin TONIGHT. There won’t be the traditional opening-night ceremony, but the park will light up at 6 P.M. The display will continue through the first weekend in January. The lights will be on from 5-7 a.m. daily, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, and 4:30 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Sunday. The fireplace hours are 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and holidays.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.