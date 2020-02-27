A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC professor to give presentation on news media and biases
“Fake News: A Look at the News Media & Biases,” a presentation by Leif Hoffmann, is set for 6-7:30 TONIGHT at Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hoffmann is a professor of political science at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Black history month event set at LCSC
A screening of the film “Breaking the Silence: Lillian Smith” will begin at 7 TONIGHT at the Silverthorne Theater on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
