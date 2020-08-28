A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston’s Hot August Nights kicks off tonight
The annual Lewiston’s Hot August Nights: Cruisin’ Main Street is set for 7-10 TONIGHT in downtown Lewiston. The Show and Shine is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, downtown Lewiston. Main Street will reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday for regular traffic. Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday at Boomers’ Garden. Tickets are $10 advanced and $15 at the gate. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Lewiston Rosauers, Lewiston GNC, Les Schwab on Main Street and Zone 208. The concert will include Shania Rales (6-6:30 p.m.), the Bed Spins (6:45-7:45 p.m.), Katz Band (8-9:15 p.m.) and the Big Newtons (9:30-11 p.m.). Additional event information is online at lewistonhan.com/event.
