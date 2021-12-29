A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Avista tournament continues today at LCSC
The Avista Holiday Basketball Tournament continues at the P1FCU Activity Center on the Lewis-Clark State College campus with eight games beginning at 9 A.M. TODAY and ending with the final game at 7:30 TONIGHT. Masks are required. Single-game tickets are $7 for adults or $5 for seniors and students, while a single-person tournament pass is $20 and a family tournament pass is $40.
