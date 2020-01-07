A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Meeting about Inslee’s dam study set for tonight at Clarkston
A meeting covering a study about the four lower Snake River dams commissioned by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled for 6-8:30 TONIGHT at the Quality Inn in Clarkston. The study summarizes the views of Washington residents on the dams, fish and whales, and what may happen if the dams are either breached or retained. Public testimony won’t be accepted at the meeting.
Presentation on beekeeping planned at Palouse Library
Backyard Beekeeping, with Pullman beekeeper Charlene Purtee, is scheduled for 6:30 TONIGHT at the Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.