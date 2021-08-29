A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LHS safe and sober graduation fundraiser is today
A car wash fundraiser for the Lewiston High School safe and sober graduation party is set for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Les Schwab on Thain Road in Lewiston. Donation are accepted. High school seniors and parents will work the fundraiser. Over the four days of registration at LHS, parents for the graduation party sold $1,839 worth of 50/50 tickets.
