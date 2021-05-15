A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow Farmers Market is today
The Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY in downtown Moscow on Main Street and Friendship Square. The Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market curbside service is available for prepaid pick-up every Saturday, May through October, 8-10 a.m., in the first parking bay behind Friendship Square in the Jackson Street parking lot. Face coverings are required in outdoor public settings when individuals are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others outside their household. For at-risk individuals, there will be a designated shopping hour from 8-9 a.m. Pets, emotional support animals and comfort animals are limited to downtown sidewalks during market hours. Only Americans with Disabilities Act service animals are permitted on Main Street. No vaping, tobacco chewing, or traditional smoking is permitted. More information is available online at bit.ly/3uQOqKX.
Rock, mineral auction today at Clarkston
A Rock and Mineral Auction sponsored by Hells Canyon Gem Club will begin at 11 A.M. TODAY at Clarkston Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston. Silent auction and vocal auction will be held. There will be many rocks and specimens.
