Steven Branting to speak about his LCSC book tonight
Steven Branting, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” will deliver a reading and presentation at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. A book sale and signing will begin at 5:30 TONIGHT and the presentation will start at 6:15 P.M.
Northwest Wind Quintet to perform tonight at UI
A concert by Northwest Wind Quintet is set for 7:30 TONIGHT at Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. The quintet includes Leonard Garrison (flute), Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Shawn Copeland (clarinet), Javier Rodriguez (bassoon) and Jason Johnston (horn). The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and seniors.
