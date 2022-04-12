A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Dam discussion set for today in Lewiston
The City of Lewiston will hold an open house discussing the removal or retention of the Lower Snake River dams from 3:30-5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Community Center. Representatives from both sides of the discussion will be available to answer questions.
LCSC students offer free tax return help Tuesdays
Students in the Lewis-Clark State College Business & Computer Science Division are offering free assistance with 2021 tax returns to help Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents who cannot afford to pay for help with their returns. The students are offering tax assistance from 5-7 P.M. TODAY in Thomas Jefferson Hall, Room 8, on the LCSC campus. Those seeking help will need to bring all of their tax documents, such as their W-2, 1098, and 1099 forms, along with their tax ID number. A photo ID is required. No appointment is necessary for tax help. More information is available by contacting Randy Eriksen at (208) 792-2426 or rweriksen@lcsc.edu.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.