Christmas Day service set in Moscow
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s Christmas Day Christ Mass will begin at 11 A.M. TODAY at 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. The service will include readings, prayers and sermon.
Winter Spirit lights ready for Christmas viewing
Locomotive Park’s Winter Spirit lights will be illuminated from 4:30 P.M. to MIDNIGHT TODAY. The park lights are also lit 5-7 A.M. every morning. The fireplace will be on from 5:30-10 P.M. TODAY.
