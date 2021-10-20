A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow group seeks questions for candidate forums
The League of Women Voters of Moscow 2021 Candidate Forums will take place from 7-8:30 TONIGHT for the Moscow City Council race. The forum will be streamed live, and there will be no in-person audience participation.
Questions for the candidates may be submitted in advance at moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com. Questions will also be taken during the forums through the Q & A option. A link to the forum can be found on the website lwvmoscow.org.
